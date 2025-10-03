Mga simbahan mobagting sa kampana matag 8:00 pm

Taliwala sa kontrobersiya sa flood control projects, ang Archdiocese of Manila nagmando niadtong Biyernes, Oktubre 3, 2025, sa mandatoryong pag-ampo ug pagpatingog sa mga kampana sa simbahan sugod sa Sabado, Oktubre 4, aron manawagan alang sa katarong, kamatuoran, ug hustisya sa nasod.

Sa Circular 2025-74, ang archdiocese nihatag og direktiba sa tanang mga simbahan, kapilya, ug ubang relihiyusong institusyon sulod sa teritoryo niini nga ampuon ang Oratio Imperata (Mandatory Prayer).

“This prayer is to replace the Prayer of the Faithful during the celebration of the Holy Mass — a rare practice reserved only for the gravest of circumstances — as a clear expression of the urgency and seriousness of our situation,” pamahayag sa archdiocese.

Gimando usab niini nga ang tanang kampana sa simbahan pabagtingon matag gabii sa alas 8:00 sa gabii.

“This shall be both a prophetic cry of indignation and outrage against the evil of corruption, as well as a resounding call to contrition and conversion,” dugang sa archdiocese.

Ang direktiba moepekto sa tibuok archdiocese sugod sa Oktubre 4 hangtod nga ilibkas kini.

Sa iyang pastoral nga sulat, si Manila Archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula nagkanayon nga kinahanglan gyud kini buhaton tungod kay ang kurapsyon sa nasod nahimong mas makahahadlok.

“It has caused untold damage to our institutions, to our people, and to the very fabric of our moral and social life,” asoy ni Advincula.

“The evil of corruption is not merely a political or economic problem. It is a profound moral and spiritual crisis that gravely wounds the dignity of the human person and betrays the common good,”dugang niya.

Si Advincula nag-ingon nga ang simbahan nagpabilin nga malaumon nga posible ang pagbag-o ug gitumbok niya ang bag-uhay lang nga daghang mga protesta batok sa korapsyon.

“Even in the midst of this darkness, signs of hope continue to shine. We are deeply encouraged by the growing awareness among our people of the grave evil of corruption, by their courage to stand up, take to the streets, and become actively involved, and by their firm resolve to help bring about real and lasting change,” asoy ni Advincula. / Anton Banal / SunStar Philippines