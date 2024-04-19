Mga sinaligan nangaangol

MIAMI — Pulos kwestyonable ang sinaligan nga players sa upat ka mga team nga mag-ilog sa katapusang slots sa National Basketball Association (NBA) playoffs sa Sabado sa buntag, Abril 20, 2024 (RP time).

Ang Miami ug Chi­cago nga mag­tigi sa Eastern Confe­rence, New Or­leans ug Sa­cra­men­to sa Wes­tern Con­fe­rence dunay mga pla­yer nga seryuso og a­ngol padulong sa sangka alang sa No. 8 seeds.

Ang Heat moduwa nga wa si Jimmy Butler (sprained right MCL) ug si Terry Rozier (neck) sa ilang duwa batok sa Bulls.

Si Bulls guard Alex Caruso du­­­na say sprained ankle sa i­­lang pagdaug batok sa Atlanta.

Naglaum si Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra naglaum nga si guard Duncan Robinson nga wa nakaduwa sa 10 sa katapusang 15 ka duwa, makaduwa.

“We will do this the hard way,” matod ni Spoelstra. “That has to be the path right now. We’re going to rest up, treat up, rally around each other up and get ready for Friday and again, embrace these competitive games. It’ll be competitive in front of our home fans and we’re going to bring a hell of a game on Friday night lights and do this the hard way. That’s just the way the deal is right now.”

Ang Bulls-Heat game maoy rematch sa East play-in finale sa miaging tuig, ang duwa diin ang Chicago naglabaw og tulo sa nahabilin nga 3:47 apan gi-outscore sila sa Heat 15-1 hangtod sa pagkahuman.

Ang Pelicans moduwa nga wa si Zion Williamson, kinsa niiskor og 40 puntos sa ilang pagkapilde batok sa Los Angeles sa Miyerkules. Naangol ang iyang wala nga hamstring sa katapusang mga minutos.

Mga duha ka semana siya nga di makaduwa.

“It was tough news, for sure,” sulti ni Pelicans coach Willie Green. “But the message to the team is that we faced adversity before and here it is again, staring us right in the eyes. And this is an opportunity that we can take advantage of.”

Samtang ang Kings moduwa nga wa ang ilang starters nga sila si Kevin Huerter ug Malik Monk ning uwahi nga mga semana tungod sa injuries.

“These one-game series in the playoffs now, for us, it fits us,” ma­tod ni Kings coach Mike Brown. “It fits our identity.” / AP