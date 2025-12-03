Mga tighimo’g pabuto monitoron sa Dole

Gimanduan sa Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) niadtong Miyerkules, Disyembre 3, 2025, ang tanan nilang field personnel nga hugot nga bantayan ang industriya sa pyrotechnics (kuwitis/pabuto) sa dili pa ang mga selebrasyon sa holidays.

Sumala sa Labor Advisory No. 18-2025, ang Dole niingon nga ang field personnel kinahanglan nga makigtambayayong pag-ayo sa Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Philippine National Police (PNP), ug Local Government Units (LGU) sa pag-monitor sa industriya.

“All regional directors are hereby directed to monitor establishments’ compliance to prevent workplace accidents,” matod sa ahensiya.

Gipahinumdoman sab sa departamento ang industriya sa pyrotechnics nga sigurohon ang pagsunod sa occupational safety and health (OSH) standards.

“All establishments engaged in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of pyrotechnics are hereby reminded to strictly comply with occupational safety and health standards,” ingon sa Dole.

Ang advisory kabahin sa mandato sa departamento aron maseguro ang luwas ug himsog nga trabahoan alang sa tanang mamumuo.

Atol sa holiday season, ang produksyon ug pagbaligya sa pyrotechnics mosaka tungod sa tradisyon sa mga Pilipino sa pagsunog og pabuto aron sugaton ang bag-ong tuig. / Anton Banal / SunStar Philippines