Mga tiket gipakyaw pagpalit ni Tyrese

Ipahigayon ang labing unang duwa sa Indiana Pacers sa 2026 preseason sa National Basketball Association (NBA) karong adlawa, Huwebes, Oktubre 8 (PH time), sa Iowa State University, ang alma mater sa ilang pambatong si Tyrese Haliburton.

Gumikan niini, nipakyaw pagpalit og mga tiket si Haliburton alang sa student section ug nagpahigayon og lottery ang unibersidad alang sa mga estudyante nga hatagan niini.

“I’m hosting all the students and we’ll still have student sections, so I think that’ll be fun,” matod ni Haliburton.

Ning maong tahas, kontrahon sa Pacers ang Minnesota Timberwolves. / Gikan sa wires