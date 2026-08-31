MGB 7 gimanduan ni Baricuatro sa pagsusi sa school bldg. sa CTU-Asturias

Gimanduan ni Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro ang Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) 7 nga mopahigayon og dinaliang pag-assess sa kaluwasan sa usa ka wala pa magamit ug nagkantidad og P12-milyunes nga agriculture school building sa Lungsod sa Asturias human sa mga taho bahin sa peligro sa landslide ug sa aktibidad sa duol nga fault line.

Sa usa ka sulat niadtong Agusto 17, 2026, ngadto kang MGB 7 OIC-Regional Director Al Emil Berador, nangayo si Baricuatro og opisyal nga update bahin sa hangyo sa pag-evaluate sa site nga gisumiter ni Asturias Mayor Dana Andrew Dumdum niadtong Septiyembre 10, 2025.

“We understand the urgency of the matter, as the existing CTU campus in Asturias is already full and accommodating more students than its current capacity,” tipik sa suwat ni Baricuatro.

“The Municipality and CTU are therefore seeking guidance on whether the provincial-funded school building may be safely used or what further actions may be necessary to protect the students, faculty, staff, and the public,” dugang niini.

Ang three-story, six-classroom nga pasilidad sa Barangay Langub nga gitagana alang sa Cebu Technological University (CTU) Asturias Agribusiness program, nahuman niadtong Nobiyembre 2025 apan nagpabiling wala magamit.

Giingon ni Baricuatro nga nahibal-an sa probinsiya nga gipasa sa MGB 7 ang sulat gikan sa LGU sa Asturias niadtong Septiyembre 10, 2025, ug nadawat kini sa MGB niadtong Septiyembre 23, 2025, diin gihisgutan ang mga kabalaka sa kaluwasan sa site.

Ang kontraktor sa proyekto nga FGH Construction ug ang Provincial Engineering Office (PEO) niangkon nga dili sila makagarantiya sa kaluwasan sa edipisyo tungod sa kaduol niini sa fault line ug sa mga taho sa nangahulog nga mga bato gikan sa kasikbit nga pangpang.

“The contractor and the PEO indicated that they could not guarantee the safety of the building from possible landslide hazards and falling debris, considering that the site is located near a fault line and that debris from the nearby cliff has reportedly already started to fall,” matod ni Baricuatro.

Giingon sa Capitol Agriculture Consultant nga si Grecilda Sanchez atol sa "Serbisyo Caravan" sa Lungsod sa Pinamungajan nga gisusi sa Provincial

Engineering Office ang posibleng mga pamaagi aron matubag ang mga peligro sa site human sa ocular inspection sa pasilidad.

Ang pag-follow up sa gobernador nahitabo human sa bag-ohay nga panaghugpong kauban si Dumdum, mga opisyal sa CTU, PEO, ug FGH Construction. / CDF