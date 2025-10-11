Migallen: Salamat Cebu Greats!

Taliwala sa ilang ma­sakit nga kasinati­an, sa gihapon, ma­pasalamaton ang man­agement sa Cebu Greats sa suporta nga gipakita sa mga Sugbuanon ngadto kanila.

Kini bisan pa man sa masakit nga kapakyasan nga natagamtaman taliwala sa mga kalisdanan ug sakripisyo nga ilang giantos aron pagpabarog og balik sa ngalan sa Sugbo sa natad sa basketball.

Kon kahinumdoman, nagusbat ang imahe sa Cebu basketball sa dihang wa maayong pagkadala sa unang management sa team nga kaniadto gitawag og Cebu Classic.

Gihamok sa kontrobersiya sama sa pagpanglayas sa pipila ka mga player ug coaching staff gumikan sa kapakyas niini sa pag-release sa ilang tagsatagsa ka mga suweldo.

Wala kini malilong sa kadaghanan hinungdan nga naduhigan og lama ang Sugbo. Tuod man, gamay na lay kuwang nga motikyaob ang team ug napanglantawan nga kini mabungkag nga mobiya sa liga nga gisalmutan niini, ang Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

Apan sa wala damha, mitumaw ang bag-ong management. Wa man tuod malakip sa ilang plano, apan pugos nila kining buhaton aron pagsalbar sa nagusbat nga hulagway sa Sugbo sa natad sa paugnat sa kusog.

Ning higayona, si Boss Samson Lato kinsa lumad nga usa ka Sugbuanon, ang boluntaryong mipresentar ug misakripisyo aron salbaron ang team.

Ubos sa ayuda sa iyang tinudlong sinaligan nga si Boss Jhon Santos, hinayhinay nga mitimbakawas ug mibangon ang Cebu Greats nga mipakita og saktong kombati ug hangtod nga ang katapusan nilang hunat gituldokan og kontrobersiya.

Sakit ang nahitabo, kay diha na gyud unta sila sa ganghaan apan sa kalit lang gidalitan kini og makapaduda nga desisyon nga nakapasagmuyo sa Cebu Greats ug sa mga dumadapig niini.

Apan tugbang sa masakit nga kasinatian mao usab ang matam-is nga panumduman. Kini mao ang mapasigarbuhon nga pagsalbar sa team nga mihagpat sa mabagang suporta gikan sa mga Sugbuanon.

Niini, ang management mipa­dayag sa ilang dakong pasalamat ngadto sa tanan nga maoy nahimong instrumento kon nganong nahimo kini kanila. So, Cebu Greats take the floor.

“We would like to thank all the Cebuanos for your unwavering support from the moment we took over and rebranded the team as CEBU GREATS. We stand by our monicker and no one can ever take that away from us. Even through the toughest losses the Cebuanos always had words of encouragement.

Thank you to Coach Junthy Valenzuela and Coach Dondon Hontiveros who stood up to the challenge of reviving the team when no other coaches would. Other coaches I approached declined, saying there was no hope and did not want to be associated with the bad image of the previous management. But they both accepted, no questions asked, no negotiations at all, they did it all for Cebu.

We played our first game with 7 players from the original team. Recruitment had to be quick and Paul Desiderio and Jun Manzo started the fire burning, JR Quiñahan and everyone else stepped in to complete the family. To our players who blindly accepted the challenge of rebuilding the team, thank you. I know everyone played their hearts out up until our most heartbreaking loss in the play ins. This was not the way we wanted to end the season. Which we feel ended abruptly and we were not prepared for it to end.

To our Big Boss Samson Lato, a huge salute to you from your ‘boys’ as you so fondly call them. We know you created the team more for the love of Cebu than the love of Basketball. You single handedly took on the challenge of reviving the team.

Next season whoever takes over the team, we hope more coaches and players like Coach Junthy, Coach Dondon, Desiderio, Manzo, Tallo and Quinahan join the team and continue what we started in taking Cebu where it should be in Basketball, up at the top. And we hope that more sponsors will step in.

Thank you Cebu!”

We Are Cebu Greats

Making Cebu Great Again

Jhon Santos

Team Manager

Cebu Greats