Mihangyo’ng umento sa water rate di ipatuman

Usa ka lider sa negosyo ni­aw­hag sa Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) sa paglangan sa pag­patuman sa pagdoble sa bayrunon sa tubig alang sa commercial nga mga kustomer ug triple alang sa industriyal nga mga kustomer, ug pag­himo og public dialogue aron makab-ot ang win-win solution.

Sa text message sa SunStar Cebu niadtong Biyernes, Disyembre 1, 2023, si Charles Kenneth Co, presidente sa Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), niingon nga ang kamara wala makadawat og imbitasyon alang sa usa ka dayalogo.

Kini, bisan pa sa gisulti ni MCWD chairman Jose Daluz III sa SunStar Cebu niadtong Nobiyembre 21 nga ang water district makigtagbo sa mga opisyal sa business chambers aron hisgutan ang maong butang ug pahibaw-on sila bahin sa pagsaka sa presyo.

“There is no requirement for a public forum considering that we are just complying with the law of LWUA (Local Water Utilities Administration) on the standard of tariff rate that was not implemented by MCWD two decades ago,” sulti ni Daluz niadto sa SunStar.

Sa Nobiyembre 18, ang MCWD nipahibawo nga sugod sa Biyernes, Disyembre 1, maningil na sila sa ilang commercial customers og P30.40 sa unang 10 cubic meters sa tubig ug industrial customers og P45.60 matag cubic meter.

DI TRANSPARENT

Apan gikuwestiyon sa mga negosyante kon nganong wala man maklaro sa MCWD ngadto sa business commu­nity ang ka­tarungan sa pagsaka sa tubig.

Ang CCCI adunay kapin sa 900 ka miyembrong kompa­niya sa 40 ka sektor.

Si Co niingon nga mandato sa MCWD ang pag-ugmad sa mga kahinguhaan sa tubig sa makatarunganong gasto.

“It’s unfair for businesses to shoulder the inefficiency of water loss and the high procurement cost from desalination,” matod ni Co.

Sa sayo pa, niadtong Nobiyembre 20, si Kelie Ko, presidente sa Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry, nitug-an sa SunStar Cebu nga kinahanglang ihunong ang pagpasaka sa bayrunon sa tubig isip konsiderasyon sa malisod nga kahimtang sa ekonomiya ug kawalay kasiguruhan.