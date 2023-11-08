Miller gikuhang assistant coach sa Converge

Gianunsyo sa Converge Fi­berXers nga nipirma kanila og kontrata isip assistant coach ang kanhi two-time MVP sa Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) nga si Willie Miller.

“After his playing career, Willie has been passionate about coaching at the grassroots level. It’s really his passion,” matod ni Converge team governor Archen Cayabyab nga napatik sa www.spin.ph. “So when we got to talk to him and asked if he could be part of our staff, he did not hesitate to say yes to us.”

Malaumon ang FiberXers nga dako ang matampo ni Miller sa pag-umol sa abilidad sa ilang batan-ong mga magduduwa.

“His unparalleled experience and exceptional skills as a guard in the PBA will be a game-changer for our young talents,” matod ni FiberXers team manager Jacob Lao.