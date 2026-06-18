Million fans gilauman sa Knicks parade

Ang parada magsilbeng sumpay sa dakong kasaulogan sa tibuok New York dihang nakaangkon pagbalik ang Knicks og kampyunato sa National Basketball Association (NBA) pinaagi sa pagbuntog sa San Antonio Spurs sa Finals, 4-1, niadtong Dominggo, Hunyo 14 (PH time).

Mao kini ang ikatulong NBA title sa Knicks ug ilang labing una sulod sa 53 ka mga tuig.

Atol sa kalihukan, moabot sa 10,000 ka police personnel ang ipakatap aron moprotekta sa seguridad.

Ang mga moapil sa parada nga wala’y tiket ipaubos sa hugot nga security screening.

Adunay giandam nga 2,500 pounds o 1.1 tonnes nga recycled confetti nga ipauwan atol sa programa sa gawas sa City Hall.

Human sa parada, mismong si New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani maoy motunol sa Keys to the City ngadto sa malampusong puwersa sa Knicks.

"From packed watch parties in our parks to joyous celebrations that spilled out onto our streets, this championship belongs to New York City," matod ni Mamdani.

"The Knicks brought together New Yorkers from every borough and every walk of life. That's why we're making these tickets free and accessible -- so working-class people have a chance to be part of this historic moment and celebrate the team that brought a championship home," dugang niya.

Matod sa tag-iya sa Knicks nga si James Dolan nga ang fans nga mahiluna sa gawas sa City Hall makasaksi og all-star show.

"We have everybody from Walt Clyde Frazier from the old team to the new team, the Knicks City Dancers, there's like five marching bands," matod ni Dolan, kinsa nidugang nga si Grammy winner Alicia Keys mokanta sa "Empire State of Mind" – usa ka sikat nga iyang gi-record kauban si Jay-Z niadtong 2009. / Gikan sa wires