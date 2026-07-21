Mipatay sa political vlogger nailhan na

Giila sa mga imbestigador ang duha ka suspek sa pagpatay sa political vlogger nga si Alicia “Mima Alicia” Lipata, sumala pa ni Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. niadtong Martes, Hulyo 21, 2026.

Gibutyag ni Nartatez nga aduna nay tukmang kaso ang PNP batok sa mga suspek nga sa pagkakaron gipangita pa gihapon sa mga awtoridad.

“The investigators, the probers are hot on their tracks, especially in gathering pieces of evidence that can be collected and used in their prosecution so that they can be convicted,” matod ni Nartatez sa interbyu sa mga tigbalita.

“As of now, we are trying to make some arrests, but as I have said, we already have a good case,” dugang niya.

Matod sab ni PNP Spokesperson Colonel Allen Rae Co, gituohan nga mga sakop sa usa ka gun-for-hire group ang duha ka suspek.

Iyang gipahayag nga giandam na ang mga kaso batok sa duha, kansang mga ngalan wala pa una gipagawas tungod sa nagpadayong follow-up ope­rations.

“We cannot give specific details as of now so as not to compromise our operations, as well as the safety of our personnel and the public. However, we will share all the information once we have completed the investigation and police operation,” matod ni Co.

Si Lipata, 24 anyos nga usa ka social media personality nga naila sa iyang pagsuporta sa administrasyon ni Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ug sa iyang mga komentaryo batok ni Bise Presidente Sara Duterte ug uban pang mga kaalyado sa mga Duterte, gipusil-patay sa duha ka mga nagmotorsiklo nga suspek niadtong Biyernes, Hulyo 18, sa gawas sa iyang balay sa Caloocan City.

Ang iyang live-in partner nagpabilin pa gihapon sa tambalanan human gipaubos sa operasyon tungod sa daghang mga samad pinusilan. / TPM /SunStar Philippines