Miuso nga trangkaso dili angay kabalak-an

Bisan sa nagkadaghan nga respiratory illness o trangkaso, lakip na ang sakit nga coronavirus (Co­vid-19), ang Department of Health (DOH) nagtinguha sa paghupay sa kahadlok sa publiko sa Biyernes, Dis­yembre 15, 2023, pinaagi sa pag-ingon nga dili kini angay kabalak-an.

Sa usa ka press conference, si Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa niingon nga ang publiko dili angay mabalaka sa nagkadaghang mga kaso sa respiratory illnesses, tungod kay ang kadaghanan nag­lambigit lamang sa mild nga mga sakit.

“The cases are mild. And we are looking at minimal increases in cases. So the public health warning is the same,” matod ni Herbosa.

“I’d like to tell this to the public: We should not be worried,” dason niya.

Namatikdan niya nga bisan ang mga kaso sa Covid-19 dili na kabalak-an, labi na sa mga tawo nga hingpit nga na­bakunahan.

“According to our infectious diseases experts, the Covid variants of interest are just like the common colds, cough and flu. They are just upper respiratory infections,” dason niya.

Siya usab niingon nga ang mga ospital adunay igong kapasidad sa higdaanan sa Covid-19.

“When the Covid (pandemic) ended, the hospitals reduced their allocated beds for Covid-19. So when you say it is at full capacity, it is because there are only a few allocated beds,” dugang ni Herbosa.

Bisan pa, gipahinumdoman sa kadagkoan sa DOH ang publiko, labi na ang mga miyembro sa huyang nga sektor, nga mogamit og mga lakang sa pagpanalipod.

Siya niingon nga kini nagpabilin nga labing maayo aron malikayan ang pagkatap sa Covid-19 o uban pang mga virus nga hinungdan sa mga sakit nga sama sa trangkaso.

“Our reminder is to employ hygienic practices. Cough etiquette, cover your mouth and nose, wash hands regularly, choose outdoor parties, and, for those with comorbidities, wear your masks always,” dugang ni Herbosa. HDT / SunStar Philippines