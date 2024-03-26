Miyerkules Santo half-day ra

Ang Malacañang niluwat og Memorandum Circular No. 45 niadtong Lunes nga nagdeklarar og tunga sa adlaw nga trabaho sa mga buhatan sa gobyerno sa Miyerkules, Marso 27, aron tugotan ang mga empleyado sa kagamhanan sa hustong pag-obserbar sa Huwebes Santo ug Biyernes Santo.

“To provide government employees full opportunity to properly observe Maundy Thursday and Good Friday on 28-29 March 2024 and to allow them to travel to and from the different regions in the country, work in government offices on 27 March 2024 is hereby suspended from 12:00 o’clock in the afternoon onwards,” mabasa sa circular nga gipirmahan ni Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

Ang pagsuspenso sa trabaho sa mga pribadong kompaniya ug opisina gitugyan sa ilang tagsa-tagsa ka mga amo, sumala sa Circular, nga epektibo dayon.

Gipaabot sa mga otoridad ang exodus sa Semana Santa samtang ang mga Pilipino nagdali sa mga probinsya alang sa pag-obserbar sa pa­nahon sa Kwaresma. / PR