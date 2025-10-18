Moabot sa 300 ka ghost health centers ang gisusi

Gitaho sa Department of Health (DOH) niadtong Huwebes, Oktubre 17, 2025, nga niabot na sa 300 ang non-operational health centers nga giimbestigahan sa ilang ahensiya.

Sa report sa Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), si Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa nagkanayon nga nag-andam sila karon og mga posibleng kaso alang sa mga nalambigit sa 300 ka mga gitawag og “ghost” health centers.

“The DOH will continue case building on the non-operational super health centers that are listed,” matod ni Herbosa.

Dugang niini: “From 297, the number has increased to 300.”

Matod ni Herbosa nga ang ICI gikatakdang mohatag og suporta sa pagpadayon sa mga imbestigasyon nga gipangulohan sa DOH.

Sukad niadtong 2021, ang DOH miingon nga adunay 878 ka super health centers nga gipundohan pinaagi sa Health Facility Enhancement Program (HFEP) sa ahensya.

Niini, 300 ang nasuta nga non-o­perational, 196 operatio­nal, 17 partially operational, ug 365 ang padayon nga gitukod.

Gi-activate usab sa DOH ang Citizens Participatory Audit aron ang publiko maka-report sa posibleng mga iregularidad sa maong proyekto.

“Since the DOH made the investigation public, it has been receiving reports from the public about the pending super health centers,” matod ni Herbosa. / Anton Banal, SunStar Philippines