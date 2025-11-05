‘Money trail’ nga naglambigit ni Escudero sa anomaliya nasakpan

Niingon si Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla nga nakabuking sila og usa ka “money trail” nga naglambigit kang Senador Francis “Chiz” Escudero sa anomaluso nga flood control projects.

“We have statements of a money trail leading to him, narrations of fact that are there already… but of course, we want to buttress it with other evidence, which we’re looking at right now,” matod ni Remulla sa usa ka press conference niadtong Martes, Nobiyembre 4, 2025.

“Ano nga e, pag wala kang makitang AMLC (Anti-Money Laundering Council) trail, then you have to follow a cash trail—and we will find it,” dugang niya.

Asoy ni Remulla samtang nagpadayon ang imbestigasyon sa mga anomalusong flood control projects, ilang gihatagan og dakong importansya ang mga asoy sa pipila ka mga saksi nga nitestigo atubangan sa Senate Blue Ribbon Committee.

Atol sa Septiyembre 25 nga hearing sa panel, si retired Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo niangkon nga nihatod sila og mga P160 milyunes ngadto kang Escudero pinaagi ni Maynard

Ngu isip obligasyon sa upat ka proyekto sa Valenzuela ug Marinduque.

Kini nga mga proyekto gilakip sa bicameral version sa 2025 nga gisugyot nga nasudnong badyet ug sa ulahi nigawas sa General Appropriations Act (GAA) nga adunay kinatibuk-ang kantidad nga P800 milyunes.

Matod niya nga si Ngu maoy suod nga higala ug tigtampo sa kampanya ni Escudero.

Si Escudero hugot nga nanghimakak nga wala siyay direktang kontak ni Bernardo bahin sa giingong transaksyon ug nga nagplano siya nga iya kining ikiha tungod sa “malisyuso nga mga alegasyon ug panghimaraot.”

Si Remulla niingon nga ang imbestigasyon dili limitado ni Escudero nga nagpahibalo nga si kanhi House Speaker Martin Romualdez ubos usab sa imbestigasyon tungod sa posibleng “gross inexcusable negligence” sa iyang papel sa pagtudlo ni kanhi House appropriations committee chairperson ug resigned Ako-Bicol party-list representative Elizalde “Zaldy” Co kinsa nalambigit sab sa anomalous flood control project.

“When we look at the Zaldy Co cases — the whole pattern — it was him working with some senators who came up with the final version of the budget, and the plan was made out there,” sumala ni Remulla.

“As the leader of the House, he (Romualdez) was responsible for the appointment of Zaldy Co. Although he was elected on the plenary floor, everybody knows it is the Speaker’s choice. That’s why we have to hold him accountable. It’s a novel theory — I know we’re crossing the boundary of normal legal theory,” dugang niya. / TPM /SunStar Philippines