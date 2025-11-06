Mopadayon ang greats pagduwa sa Lapu-Lapu

Taliwala sa grabeng kadaut nga hatod sa bagyong Tino, ang Cebu Greats mopadayon sa paghatag og lingaw sa basketball fans sa Sugbo pinaagi sa usa ka exhibition game nga ipahigayon karong Biyernes sa gabii, Nobiyembre 7, 2025, sa Hoops Dome sa Lapu-Lapu City.

Ning maong tahas, kontrahon sa Greats ang Lapu-Lapu City Selection, nga gilangkuban og kanhi ug aktibong varsity ug commercial players nga lumad nga taga Lapu-Lapu City.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the Lapu-Lapu Sports Commission for inviting our team a few weeks ago,” matod ni Greats team manager Jhon Santos.

“Despite the devastation caused by the recent typhoon, we chose to honor our commitment and do our part in bringing a bit of respite and hope to all Cebuanos during these challenging times. At least we can make people happy,” dugang niya.

Gipasabot ni Santos nga ubay-ubay sab sa ilang mga magduduwa ang apektado sa grabeng pagbahad nga hatod sa bagyong Tino.

Gitumbok ni Santos mao sila si e-PBA JR Quiñahan sa Mandaue City, Brylle Ivan Meca sa Danao City, ex-PBA Paul Desiderio sa Liloan, coach Junthy Valenzuela sa Asturias ug hasta ang official outfitter sa team nga mao ang CSAS Apparel.

Ang ubang mga sakop sa Greats mao sila si ex-PBA star Dondon Hontiveros, Reeve Ugsang, Jun Manzo, Shane Menina, Ice Hontiveros, Dolan Adlawan, Brylle Ivan Meca, ug Limuel Tampus.

Gipasabot ni Santos nga posibleng dili makaduwa si Quiñahan gumikan kay naapektuhan kini’g maayo sa pagbaha.

Naglangkob sa Lapu-Lapu Selection mao sila si Junel “Tansiyong” Bongangciso, Kennet Brillo, Vincent Minguito, Jestoni Baclaan, Shaquille Imperial, Anchor Igot, Kint Ariar, Allan Sala, Aloysius Odias, Jz Dizon, Jeco Bancale, John Abad, Vincent Aying, Carmelo Cabalhug, ug Jude Betonio.

Ang exhibition game tipik sa padayong kasaulogan sa piyesta sa Lapu-Lapu City. / JBM, ESL