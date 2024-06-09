Mosuway og bawos ang Mavs sa Celtics

Human sa ilang dakong kapildihan sa Game 1 sa 2023-24 National Basketball Association (NBA), si Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd nihulagway ni Jaylen Brown nga maoy labing maayong magduduwa sa Boston Celtics.

Usa kini ka pamahayag nga tataw’ng tinuyo aron makapalagot sa laing pambato sa Celtics nga si Jayson Tatum.

Tataw nga namasin si Kidd nga mapektuhan ang duwa ni Tatum sa Game 2 sa best-of-seven series nga ipahigayon sugod karong alas 8:00 sa buntag, Lunes, Hunyo 10, 2024 (PH time).

Dihang gipangutana si Kidd kon unsa’y iyang plano aron mapugngan si Brown, siya mitubag og “Well, Jaylen’s their best player ...”

Nagkana­yon si Tatum nga dili mahitabo ang pamasin ni Kidd.

“We understand that people try to drive a wedge between us. I guess it’s a smart thing to do — or try to do,” pasabot ni Tatum.

“We’ve been in this position for many years, of guys trying to divide us and say that one of us should be traded, or one is better than the other. So it’s not our first time at the rodeo.”

Miuyon si Brown sa gipa­nulti ni Tatum.

“We’ve been just extremely focused on what our roles and our jobs are. We have all had to sacrifice,” pasabot ni Brown.

“Right now, at this point, it’s whatever it takes to win. And we can’t let any outside interpretations try to get in between us.”

Sa pito nila ka mga tuig nga panag-uban, napangulohan nila ni Brown ug Tatum ang Celtics aron makataak sa Eastern Conference finals sulod sa lima ka mga higayon.

Niinsister si Kidd nga si Brown maoy labing dako niyang problema.

“Jaylen’s their best player,” batbat ni Kidd. “He did everything, and that’s what your best player does. Just understanding how to play both sides — defense and offense at a high rate — he’s been doing that the whole playoffs.”

Ang Mavericks adunay kaugalingon nilang Big Two nga sila si Luka Doncic ug Kyrie Irving.

Kinsa kaha nga Big Two ang mopatigbabaw ning higayuna?

“I’m just here to play basketball,” matod ni Irving. “You’ve got to be selfless in your approach.” / AP