Move It mipadangat og pahasubo, ayuda

Nipadangat sa ilang pahasubo ang motorcycle ride-hailing app nga Move It sa pagkamatay sa ilang rider ug pasahero sa aksidente sa viaduct sa Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) sa Brgy. Ermita, siyudad sa Sugbo sa Miyerkules sa buntag, Abril 10, 2024.

“We at Move It extend our sincere condolences to the colleagues and families of the rider and the passenger involved in the recent accident along South Road Properties viaduct in Cebu City. We promptly dispatched our incident response team to the area to provide on-the-ground support and immediate assistance. We are also in close contact with the affected families, providing them with comprehensive aid through our insurance policies and support programs,” tipik sa pamahayag sa Move It nga gipadangat sa Superbalita Cebu.

Dugang sa Move It, hugot ang ilang koordinasyon sa otoridad alang sa imbestigasyon bahin sa maong hitabo.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families. We will ensure they receive the full support they need during this time,” dason sa pamahayag.

Kahihumdoman, patay diha-diha ang drayber sa motorsiklo ug ang iyang babaye nga angkas sa disgrasya sa naasoy nga dapit. Nakabsan sa kinabuhi mao si Brian James Liva Pedrosa Bayarcal, 26, ulitawo, drayber, taga Barangay Lamintak, lungsod sa Medellin.

Lakip sa nakalas mao ang iyang angkas nga si Chlea Jane Coronel Gomez, 28, taga Oakridge, dakbayan sa Mandaue.

Sa imbestigasyon ni PSSgt. Kitz Daryl Palaña, traffic police investigator sa Traffic Enforcement Unit sa Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), sila si Bayarcal nasangit sa konkreto nga road separator. / RRM