Mr. & Ms. Cebu Press Freedom 2025 karon

Pormal na nga magsugod ang Cebu Press Freedom Week 2025 karong adlawa.
Sugdan kini sa tinuig nga Mister and Miss Cebu Press Freedom 2025 diin upat ka paresan gikan sa nagkadaiyang media organization sa Sugbo ang magtigi.
Representante sa SunStar Cebu sila si Joshua Solano ug Harmony Dela Cruz, sa MyTV Cebu sila si Karl Adriane Donal ug Elaiza Peñaranda.
Samtang sa The Freeman sila si Carl John Griño ug Kristin de Dios, ug sa Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas Cebu Chapter sila si Nathaniel James Sandoval ug Arvie Veloso kinsa usa usab ka correspondent sa Superbalita Cebu.
Karong tuiga, gipaubos ang mga kandidato/ta sa question and answer coaching sa banggiitang Ryan Mark Borinaga sa The Ryan Mark Lessons.
I-feature sab sa mga candidate ang collections ni Lemuel E. Rosos nga mao ang official atelier karong tuiga.
Sa Bai Hotel Cebu mao ang venue sa coronation night nga mao ang usa sa sponsor Mr. & Ms. Cebu Press Freedom 2025.
Ang Entertainment Group sa Sugbo nga mao ang organizer sa pageant mapasalamaton sa sponsors niini nga naglakip sa Bigseed Public Relations & Events, Grab/MoveIt, Cebu Pacific, Cenewof, MCubes PR & Events, PRWorks.
Oro China, Sheraton, Universal Robina Corp., Selrahco, Josie Pereyra, Diet in a Box, Unilab, Virginia, ug D’Sash & Crown Maker. /HBL