Mubashar gihatod ang Dyip sa 2-0 record

Gipakuratan ni import Ali Mubashar ug Terrafirma Dyip ang mas inilog nga Converge FiberXers, 111-110, sa Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup niadtong Sabado, Marso 14, 2026, sa Ynares Center Montalban.

Nipakatap si Mubashar og 50 puntos ug 25 rebounds para ituboy ang Dyip ngadto sa impresibo nga 2-0 start sa conference.

“First half I was fasting, I couldn’t really breathe. I was going up and down, trying to do my best,” matod sa seven-foot bigman.

“But if it wasn’t for my teammates that was helping me carry the load and trusting me to just keep on performing and just keep doing what I can do to help my team. None of this would be possible without those guys,” dugang niya.

Si Jerrick Ahanmisi niamot og 14 puntos lakip na ang tres nga nihatag og 103-100 nga labaw sa Dyip, samtang si Paolo Hernandez nitunol og 13 puntos, unom ka assists ug lima ka rebounds.

Ang rookie nga si Geo Chiu nidugang og 9 puntos ug 13 rebounds ug si

Maverick Ahanmisi niamot og 8 puntos ug 7 ka rebounds.

Samtang sa lain nga duwa, gipilde sa Rain or Shine Elasto Paintesr ang Macau Black Knights, 116-109. Gitimon ni Jaylen Johnson ang Rain or Shine sa iyang impresibo nga 29 puntos ug 24 rebounds. / RSC