Museum ni Lebron ablihan sa Akron

Ablihan karong Nobiyembre 26, 2023 (PH time) ang usa ka museum nga gipahinungod alang sa kalampusan ni Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James isip usa ka basketbolista.

Nahimutang kini sa yutang natawhan sa four-time MVP sa National Basketball Association (NBA) sa Akron, Ohio.

“My dream was always to put Akron on the map, so to have a place in my hometown that allows me to share my journey with my fans from all over the world means a lot to me,” matod ni James.

Lakip sa mga makita sa museum mao ang all-white suit ni James nga iyang gisul-ob sa 2003 NBA Draft.