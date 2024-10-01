Mutombo mipanaw

Nipanaw sa laing kalibutan si Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo ning Martes, Oktubre 1, 2024 (PH time) tungod sa cancer sa utok nga gipahibalo sa National Basketball Asso­ciation (NBA).

Nag-edad siya og 58.

Si Mutombo, kinsa usa sa labing maayong defensive players sa kasaysayan sa NBA, gitambalan sa sakit nga brain tumor sa Atlanta, duha na ka tuig ang nakalabay.

Mao kini ang gibutyag sa pamilya ni Mutombo kinsa dugay na nga basketball global ambassador.

“Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life,” asoy ni NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

“On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others.”

Si Mutombo, 7’2”, nabantog nga mowarawara sa iyang tudlo kada human niya og palak sa itsa sa iyang kaatbang, sa iyang dako ug lawom nga tingog ug grabe nga pahiyom.

“It’s a sad day, especially for us Africans, and really the whole world,” batbat ni Philadlephia 76ers center Joel Embiid, kinsa usa sa mga nag-idolo ni Mutombo.

Nagduwa si Mutombo sa NBA sulod sa 18 ka tuig ubos sa mga puwersa sa Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets, 76ers, New York Knicks ug New Jersey Nets (Brooklyn sa pagkakaron).

Nahimo si Mutombo nga eight-time All-Star, three-time All-NBA selection ug nasulod siya sa Hall of Fame niadtong 2015.

Si Mutombo, kinsa katapusang nagduwa sa NBA niadtong 2008-09 ubos sa kampo sa Rockets, nag-average og 9.8 puntos ug 10.3 rebounds.

“He loved what the game of basketball could do to make a positive impact on communities, especially in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo and across the continent of Africa,” dugang ni Silver. / AP