Nabalian og gusok si Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. human kini nadasmagan og sakyanan nadtong Dominggo, Nobiyembre 12, 2023 (PH time) sa Center City sa Philadelphia.



Mao kini hinungdan nga wala nakaduwa si Oubre atol sa kadaugan sa 76ers batok sa Indiana Pacers, 137-126, ning Lunes, Nobiyembre 13, 2023 sa National Basketball Association (NBA).



“He’s back home and he’s doing OK,” matod ni Sixers head coach Nick Nurse. “It’s a pretty traumatic incident (but) he is home and resting fairly comfortably. That’s where we are right now.”

