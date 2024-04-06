Nagpahimangno labot sa peke nga mga pari

Nipahimangno ang Archdiocese sa Manila sa mga magtutuo sa presensya sa mga tawo nga nagpakaaron-ingnon nga pari sa Simbahang Romano Katoliko.

Sa interbyo sa radyo, si Manila Archdiocese-Office of Communications (AOC) Director Fr. Roy Bellen niingon nga kinahanglang magmabinantayon ang publiko batok sa padayon nga pagkaylap sa dili Romano Katoliko nga mga indibiduwal nga nagmisa gawas sa mga simbahan samtang nagpakaaron-ingnong pari nga Katoliko.

“As much as we respect ministers of other denominations or sects, it is very saddening when they pretend and project themselves as Roman Catholic priests, with the intention to mislead a Roman Catholic congregation or mass attendees,” matod ni Bellen.

Usa ka paagi sa pagpanalipod sa ilang kaugalingon gikan sa peke nga mga pari, sumala sa opisyal, mao ang pagsunod sa mga protocol sa pagsaulog sa mga Misa sa mga opisina, eskwelahan, o uban pang publikong mga lugar gawas sa simbahan.

Gisulti kini ni Bellen aron tugotan ang Simbahang Katoliko nga matino ang lehitimo nga mga pari nga momisa.

“The organizers need to coordinate beforehand with the respective parish that has the ecclesiastical jurisdiction to inform them about the Mass that is to be celebrated and who will be the presiding priest,” matod ni Bellen.

“It is of great importance for organizers of the Catholic Masses outside the church to coordinate closely with their respective parishes for their own assurance and for the protection of the Holy Sacrament,” dugang niya.

Ang mga pari kasagaran magdala og identification card nga gitawag og celebret, nga usa ka testimonial nga nagpadayag nga siya anaa sa maayo nga kahimtang ug adunay otoridad sa paghimo sa relihiyusong mga buluhaton.