Nakatani wa mahadlok kang Inoue

Duha ka bigatin nga boksidor sa Japan nga si Naoya “The Monster Inoue ug Junto Nakatani nga pulos wa’y pilde ang magtigi sa usa ka historic boxing match karong Mayo 2, 2026, didto sa Tokyo Dome sa Japan.

Si Inoue nagkupot og perpekto nga 32-0, 27 KOs samtang ang fellow pound-for-pound nga si Nakatani limpyo pud ang baraha nga 32-0, 24 KOs.

Ang four-division champion ug ang pound-for-pound king nga si Inoue mopusta sa iyang undisputed junior featherweight championship kang three-division champion Nakatani.

“The advantage [Nakatani] has is his height and reach, and the fact he’s a little younger,” sigon sa coach ni Nakatani nga si Rudy Hernandez said. “Other than that, it’s about who’s going to land first, who’s the quicker of the two, and who’s going to be able to better take the punches.”

Gilauman nga magdasok ang 55,000 ka tao sa usa ka mega fight sa Japan.

“I’m very much looking forward to it, and I believe I can deliver a performance that will satisfy all 55,000 spectators,” matod ni Nakatani.

“I believe boxing is a sport that can move people’s hearts deeply, and for me, there's a significant meaning to that.” / RSC