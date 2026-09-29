Namfrel: BSKE gigamit alang sa ‘political interest’

Human sa pagpirma sa Republic Act (RA) 12326, gikondena sa National Movement for Free Elections (Namfrel) niadtong Lunes, Septiyembre 28, 2026, ang paggamit sa Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) alang sa “political convenience.”

Sa usa ka pahayag, namatikdan sa Namfrel nga dugay na silang nagduda nga ang BSKE gi-postpone tungod sa giingong “fiscal necessity”, sumala sa gipahayag sa mga nagpasiugda niini.

“Moving the BSKE to November 2028 would place it on the same calendar as the next national and local elections. This alignment invited legitimate questions about political motive rather than genuine fiscal necessity. That concern has now materialized as law,” matod sa Namfrel.

“Barangay officials are influential mobilizers in national campaigns. Synchronizing their continued incumbency with the 2028 national and local elections, rather than holding the BSKE separately and on time, only deepens the suspicion that this measure serves political convenience far more than it serves the public good,” dugang niini.

Ang sunod nga national ug local eleksyon gikatakda sa Mayo 8, 2028.

Gawas sa giingong sayop nga paggamit sa BSKE, gisaway sa Namfrel ang paghimo nga naandan sa pag-uswag sa Barangay ug Sangguniang Kabataan eleksyon.

Matod sa Namfrel, dili angay nga balik-balik nga i-uswag ang BSKE ug tungod niini, kanunay nga gihikawan ang publiko sa higayon nga makapili sa ilang mga lider sa barangay ug kabatan-unan.

“Barangay and SK elections are already the most frequently postponed democratic exercises in the country’s history,” saysay sa Namfrel.

“Each additional deferral normalizes the practice of legislating around the electorate rather than submitting to it, and makes the next postponement easier to justify,” dugang niini.

Ang pag-uswag sa BSKE ngadto sa Nobiyembre 2028 mao na ang ikaduhang higayon, sanglit orihinal man kining gikatakda unta sa Disyembre 2025 apan gibalhin ngadto sa Nobiyembre 2026.

Tungod niini, gipadayag sa Namfrel ang ilang bug-os nga suporta sa mga plano sa mga abogado nga eksperto sa balaod sa eleksyon ug uban pang mga hingtungdan nga kuwestiyunon ang RA 12326 atubangan sa Korte Suprema.

“Namfrel will support and join the effort of individuals and groups moving to question the constitutionality of RA 12326,” sumala sa Namfrel. / Anton Banal / SunStar Philippines