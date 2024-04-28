Namungot ang Celtics

Ningmugna og 22 puntos matag usa sila si Jayson Tatum ug Jaylen Brown aron pangulohan ang bangis nga panimalos sa Boston Celtics batok sa Miami Heat, 104-84, sa Game 3 sa ilang Eastern Conference 1st round playoffs series sa National Basketball Association (NBA) ning Dominggo, Abril 28, 2024 (PH time).

Sa kadaugan, naangkon pagbalik sa Celtics ang bintaha sa best-of-seven series, 2-1.

“We didn’t make too many adjustments,” matod ni Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla, kansang mga batos nangasunog sa Game 2.

“We played a little bit harder and we dictated the physicality and the tempo of the game. “ / AP