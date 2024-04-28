Superbalita Cebu

Namungot ang Celtics

Tatum.
Tatum.AP

Ningmugna og 22 puntos matag usa sila si Jayson Tatum ug Jaylen Brown aron pangulohan ang bangis nga panimalos sa Boston Celtics batok sa Miami Heat, 104-84, sa Game 3 sa ilang Eastern Conference 1st round playoffs series sa National Basketball Association (NBA) ning Dominggo, Abril 28, 2024 (PH time).

Sa kadaugan, naangkon pagbalik sa Celtics ang bintaha sa best-of-seven series, 2-1.

“We didn’t make too many adjustments,” matod ni Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla, kansang mga batos nangasunog sa Game 2.

“We played a little bit harder and we dictated the physicality and the tempo of the game. “ / AP

