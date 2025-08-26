Nartatez bag-ong hepe sa PNP isip hulip ni Torre

Si Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. ang gitudlong mohulip ni General Nicolas Torre III isip officer-in-charge (OIC) sa Philippine National Police (PNP).

Si Nartatez na maoy modumala sa 228,000 ka miyembro sa PNP human siya nanumpa alang sa iyang bag-ong katungdanan niadtong Martes, Agusto 26, 2025.

Pinaagi sa mando ni Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr., gitangtang sa puwesto si PNP chief General Nicolas Torre III nga nilingkod isip kinatas-ang opisyal sa kapulisan niadtong Hunyo 2, 2025.

Si Nartatez usa ka miyembro sa Philippine Military Academy Tanglaw-Diwa Class of 1992.

Siya ang ikaduhang labing taas nga opisyal sa PNP sukad Oktubre 2024, hangtod nga gimando ni Torre ang iyang pagbalhin isip area police commander sa Western Mindanao niadtong Agusto 6, 2025.

Ang reshuffle order ni Torre, lakip na ang kang Nartatez, daw maoy hinungdan sa panagbangi tali sa PNP ug sa National Police Commission (Napolcom).

Ang Napolcom nga nag-insister sa iyang awtoridad sa pagdumala ug pag-superbisar sa PNP, lakip na ang gahom sa pagrepaso, pag-uyon, pagbali, o pag-usab sa mga plano bahin sa personahe, nimando kang Torre nga usbon ang iyang reshuffling order apan nagpakita gihapon siya sa iyang baroganan.

Sa usa ka press conference sa wala pa opisyal nga nilingkod si Nartatez, si Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla niingon nga gipresentar sa Presidente ang mga kamatuoran ug iya nga gitino nga ang labing maayo nga buhaton mao ang pagpatuman sa katungdanan sa Napolcom sama sa katuyoan niini sa balaod.

“The Palace affirms that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has made the difficult but necessary decision to relieve PNP Chief PGen Nicolas Torre III of his duties. The President believes that his national security apparatus must always work within the framework of the law,” matod ni Remulla.

Giklaro ni Remulla nga ang pagtangtang kang Torre dili usa ka silot sa paglapas sa mga mando.

“He did not violate any laws. He has not been charged with any violations. He is not been charged criminally nor administratively. It is simply a choice of the President to take a new direction for the PNP,” sumala sa kalihim.

“He is being considered for another position because the President believes in his capacity, in his organizational strength, in his vast experience in the service, so the President believes that he can be of use in other positions critical to the nation’s development,” dugang niya.

Matod ni Remulla nga iya untang gikontak si Torre apan wala kini motubag sa iyang mga tawag bisan pa man og gitahod niya ang mando. /TPM / SunStar Philippines