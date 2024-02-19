National museum andam makig-estorya sa officials

Ang National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) niingon sa Lunes, Pebrero 19, 2024, nga andam silang makig-estorya sa mga opisyal sa Sugbo ug ubang nagpakabana nga mga tawo aron matubag ang mga kabalaka kalabot sa upat ka mga panel sa ika-19 nga siglo nga giingong gikawat gikan sa usa ka simbahan sa Sugbo apan na-donate sa NMP.

Sa usa ka pamahayag, ang NMP nagmintinar nga ang mga nagdonar sa mga panel ningpalit niini pinaagi sa mga lehitimong paagi, nagtimaan sa ilang pagsalig sa ethical acquisition.

Kini niingon nga ang desisyon sa mga donor sa pagdonar sa mga panel ngadto sa NMP nagpakita sa ilang dedikasyon sa pagpreserbar sa kultural nga kabilin ug pagpalambo sa patriyotismo.

“We recognize the broader historical context surrounding the Roman Catholic Parish Church of Patrocinio de Maria Santisima in Boljoon, Cebu. A revered cultural landmark known for its architectural uniqueness and historical significance, the church and its artifacts hold a nostalgic and spiritual place in the hearts of many Boljoanons and Cebuanos, embodying centuries of religious and cultural heri­tage,” kini niingon.

“We acknowledge the historical vulnerability of church artifacts to looting and improper disposal in the past. While ethical concerns may arise, it is essential to consider the intricate historical context influencing these actions. The dynamic ownership and circulation of these cultural assets underscore the necessity for open dialogue and collaborative initiatives to address these complexities,” kini nidugang.

Gipamatud-an pag-usab sa NMP ang ilang pasalig sa pagpreserbar, pag-curate ug pagpasundayag sa mga cultural ug historical artifact alang sa mga Pilipino.

Matod nila nga ang pagbalhin sa mga panel ubos sa pag-atiman niini, ilabina sa National Fine Arts Collection, makasiguro nga sila makabenepisyo gikan sa kahanas ug kahinguhaan nga gikinahanglan alang sa ilang tukma nga pagtuon, pagpakita, ug pagpreserbar alang sa umaabot nga mga henerasyon.

Gipasaligan niini si Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia, Mayor Jojie Derama, Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma, ug ang komunidad sa Boljoon nga bukas sila alang sa usa ka constructive dialogue ug pagbinayloay sa teknikal nga tabang aron mapadali ang “pagpaambit” sa upat ka panel sa katawhan sa Sugbo kon mamahimo.

“In the meantime, in order to prioritize the welfare of these panels, we will continue to pursue preventive conservation measures necessary to prepare them for public display in due course,” matod sa NMP.

“This demonstrates our steadfast dedication to fostering understanding, appreciation, and access to our rich cultural heritage for all Filipinos,” kini nidugang.

Ang mga panel, nga nagpakita sa imahe ni San Augustine of Hippo, nagsubay sa orihinal nga gigikanan niini gikan sa pulpito sa Patrocinio de Maria Santisima Parish Church sa Boljoon, Cebu.

Gi-donate kini sa NMP ni Union Bank chief executive officer Edwin Bautista ug gi-turn over sa miaging semana sa museum isip “A Gift to the Nation.” / TPM sa SunStar Philippines