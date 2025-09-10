Naturalization ni Boatwright apektado sa flood control projects controversy

Nagkanayon ang Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas nga anaa na karon sa mga kamot sa Philippine Congress ang kabahin sa naturalization process ni Bennie Boatwright, kinsa potensyal nga mahimong sakop sa Gilas Pilipinas.

Matod ni SBP Executive Director Erika Dy nga adunay dakong kalambuan kabahin sa proseso human giablihan ang 20th Congress niadtong Hul­yo, 2025.

“We’re just waiting for the Committee on Justice to call us for the first reading,” asoy ni Dy nga napatik sa Spin.ph.

Apan matod ni Dy nga nakasabot siya nga malangan ang pagpadayon sa proseso gumikan kay daghang giasikaso sa kasamtangan ang House of Representatives sa kontrobesyal nga isyu sa flood-control projects.

“We’re trying to be as patient as we can because there are also other national concerns that come ahead of this,” pasabot ni Dy. / ESL