Navy reservist giimbestigar tungod sa iyang online post

Gipaubos sa imbestigasyon sa Philippine Navy (PN) ang usa nila ka reservist gumikan sa iyang nakontrobersiyal nga post sa social media.

Ang maong post kabahin niadtong nahitabo’ng rayot sa San Andres, Manila, nga gisaway tungod sa giingo’ng offensive nga komentaryo sa maong reservist.

“The PN is looking into the recent online posts made by (the reported) PN reservist, concerning the youth disturbance in San Andres Bukid, Manila,” matod pa Navy Spokesperson Captain Marissa Martinez.

Ang nakontrobersiyal nga post, nagkanayon nga laay ang pagpahigayon og rayot kon walay mamatay.

“Should the investigation confirm any violation of applicable military rules and regulations, (the reservist) may face appropriate sanctions, including dishonorable discharge from the Reserve Force,” sigon pa ni Martinez.

Giklaro ni Martinez nga ang PN dili mo-tolerate sa bisan unsa nga pamahayag nga nagdasig og violence o nagpakita nga walay bili ang kinabuhi sa tawo.

“These are contrary to the standards of discipline and core values expected of all Navy personnel, including members of the Reserve Force.

“The PN remains committed to upholding the highest standards of discipline, accountability, and professionalism among all its personnel, whether in the Regular or Reserve Force,” dugang sa maong opisyal. / PNA