NBA Europe giplano na

Nagpahibalo ang Natio­nal Basketball Association (NBA) nga nagplano na og mga lakang para sa European league diin gamiton ang football isip inspirasyon sa pagpalapad sa impluwensya sa kontinente sa Europe.

Gitinguha nga mahitabo ang NBA Europe pipila ka tuig gikan karon, diin giplano ang 16-team league ug ang 12 niini kay mga permanent member.

Sa usa ka summit sa New York karong buwana, si NBA Commissioner Adam Silver niingon nga ang 2027 ang ilang target nga sugdan ang liga ug di kini molapas pa sa 2028.

Ang NBA, nga nakigpartner sa FIBA, naglaom nga ang mga team magrepresenta sa lain-laing lugar sa Eastern Europe hangtod sa mga bag-ong mercado ug football clubs pinaagi sa multi-club model.

Tumong niini ang pagsakop sa $20 bilyon nga sports media market.

Si George Aivazoglou, head sa NBA Europe, mitug-an nga adunay tulo ka matang sa teams nga mahimong moapil: mga existing basketball teams, soccer clubs nga gustong musulod sa basketball, ug mga bag-ong teams.

“It’s a great opportunity for them to diversify and build a multi-sport proposition, which is very common in some countries of Europe, like Spain, Greece or Turkey and less common in others like the United Kingdom, but I think there’s genuine appetite there for us,” matod niya.

Ang European basketball ilado sa tibuok kalibutan tungod sa dako pud nga fan base, physical play ug unselfish style of basketball.

Giingon sa NBA nga bisan pa og ikaduhang ra nga sikat ang basketball sunod sa football sa Europe, aduna gihapoy dako ng fan base sa Europe. / RSC