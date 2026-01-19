NBA Europe nagkaporma na

Padayon nga nagpresentar og bag-ong mga ideya si Commissioner Adam Silver alang sa National Basketball Association (NBA) Europe.

Human sa panaghugpong sa Berlin niadtong Biyernes, Enero 16, 2026, diin iyang gihisgutan ang financing sa mga team, nipadayag siya sa usa ka miting niadtong Dominggo, Enero 18, uban sa piniling media sa London nga interesado siya sa Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) isip posibleng prangkisa para sa bag-ong European league nga ilang gipalambo.

Sumala sa L’Équipe, gikonsidera ni Adam Silver ang PSG isip pangunang opsyon sa Paris alang sa maong proyekto.

“They play at the highest level of competition (in soccer), and they have the know-how to operate a basketball club at the highest level, if they’re interested. Yes, it’s a club we’re talking to,” matod sa NBA commissioner atol sa usa ka roundtable discussion sa London. (RSC)