NBA In-Season Tournament ibalik sunod season

Nagkanayon si National Basketball Association (NBA) commissioner Adam Sil­ver nga sa wala’y pagdu­ha-du­ha, mahibalik ang In-­Season Tournament sa su­nod nga season.

Matod ni Silver nga posibleng adunay ipangdugang sa format nga sa ilang tan-aw, makadugang og kaikag sa kompetisyon.

Gipasabot ni Silver nga malipayon siya sa kalampusan sa labing unang edisyon sa torneyo diin ang Los Angeles Lakers maoy ningkampyon.

“We are pleased with the success after the first season and no doubt it will be back next year, probably with just a couple of tweaks,” batbat ni Silver.