NBA star nakauyon sa PBA 4-pt. shot

Nakauyon si National Basketball Association (NBA) star Kyle Kuzma sa paghangop sa Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) sa four-point shot.

Ang usa sa mga pambato sa Washington Wizards gipangayuan og komentaryo kabahin sa four-point shot sa iyang paghiabot sa Pilipinas niadtong Dominggo sa gabii, Agusto 25, 2024.

Nahimong posible ang pagbisita ni Kuzma sa nasod sa labing unang higayon tungod sa imbetasyon sa ALL-STAR Magazine.

“Yeah, 100-percent. I think it’s good for the game,” batbat ni Kuzma nga napatik sa www.abs-cbnnews.com.

Sa panahom ni Kuzma, dili layo ang posibilidad nga mosunod ang NBA ning maong lakang sa ugma damlag hilabi na kay daghang magduduwa sa liga ang makatira og lagyo’g distansya sama na lang ni Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.

“It allows more space and at the end of the day, a lot of us shoot deep threes anyway,” matod ni Kuzma.

“A lot of us can shoot from that far and I think it’ll be more dramatic in the NBA and fans will probably like it, too, and Steph would probably get way more four-points.” / ESL