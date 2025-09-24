NBI 7: Daghang posibleng mga substandard project

Adunay mga nigawas nga mga substandard project sa Sugbo subay sa inisyal nga pakisusi sa National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) 7.

Kini maoy gipahibalo ni NBI 7 Regional Director Atty. Augustus Renan Oliva sa Miyerkules, Septiyemhre 24, 2025.

Pasiunang 15 ka mga flood control projects ang ilang nasusi sa Dakbayan sa Sugbo ug habagatang bahin nga nigawas o “appeared to be substandard” subay sa paglibot sa mga assigned agents sa nagkadaiyang lugar.

“So far the initial fifteen projects that we started investigation after we received the order last week so far wala pa’y ghost. [But] daghan appears to be substandard,” matod ni Oliva.

Lakip sa himuon sa buhatan ang pakighinabi sa mga residente sa lugar ug ang pagkuha pa og dugang mga dokumento nga makapalig-on sa mga kadudahang proyekto.

“We are gathering pertinent documents from other government agencies to build up the case and as far as the site inspection is concerned we will be requesting the Commission on Audit to conduct a technical investigation audit to determine if the project is substandard or up to par with the specification of the contract,” matod ni Oliva.

Iyang gidugang nga wala nahimong lisod alang kanila ang pagsusi sa mga proyekto sanglit nahimong cooperative ang mga residente sa lugar nga ilang gibisita.

Sa nasayran, gisugdan sa NBI 7 ang imbestigasyon subay sa mando sa Department of Justice (DOJ) nga kinahanglan sab nga isumiter ang mga nakuhang kasayuran niini matag semana.

Subay niini, nanawagan si Oliva sa publiko nga motabang sa nagpadayong imbestigasyon sa buhatan pinaagi sa pakig-alayon kanila o pagsumbong sa mga kadudahan o anomalusong proyekto sa ilang lugar ubos sa DPWH.

“We welcome the assistance of the public in identifying these projects. We urge the residents as well as the local officials to cooperate with the investigating agencies who are tasked to do it,” matod ni Oliva. / ANV