NBI gitahasan pag-imbestigar sa 2 ka basketbolista sa Ateneo nga nalumos

Gimanduan sa Department of Justice (DOJ) ang National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) sa pag-imbestigar sa pagkalumos sa mga basketbolista sa Ateneo nga sila si Rene Baterbonia ug Divine Adili sa Dipaculao, Aurora, niadtong Hunyo 8.

“The NBI Central Office has been instructed to create a task force to conduct a thorough, comprehensive, and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident,” sumala sa pamahayag sa DOJ niadtong Miyerkules, Hunyo 10, 2026.

Matod sa DOJ, sutaon sa NBI kon duna ba’y igong basehan aron irekomendar ang pagpasaka og kaso ngadto sa DOJ.

“The DOJ remains committed to ensuring that the facts are fully established and that justice is served,” tipik sa pamahayag.

Si Baterbonia, 19 anyos, ug Adili, 21 anyos, nalumos samtang nagpahigayon og team-building activity ang Ate­neo Blue Eagles.

Ang Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) nagporma na og usa ka multi-stakeholder committee aron matabangan ang mga paningkamot nga nagtumong sa pagkuha og klaro ug kompleto nga saysay sa maong insidente sa pagkalumos. / PNA