NCRPO direktor mihimakak sa pasangil nga nangilkil

Hugot nga gihimakak ni National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Director Major General Sidney Hernia ang mga alegasyon sa pagpangilkil ba­tok kaniya ug sa laing 14 ka mga personahe sa NCRPO kalabot sa raid sa giingong “mother of all scam hubs” sa Manila sa miaging semana.

Sa usa ka pamahayag, gihulagway ni Hernia ang mga alegasyon nga siya ug ang iyang mga tawo midawat sa grease money nga “absurd and unfounded.”

“I will not tolerate any wrongdoing within our ranks, and I firmly urge the accusers to substantiate their claims in the proper forum. The NCRPO fully welcomes any investigation into this matter, as it will provide a great opportunity to prove the regularity and legality of our actions,” matod ni Hernia.

Si Hernia nipadayag sa iyang kaandam sa bisan unsang imbestigasyon nga may kalabutan sa mga alegasyon.

“This is a chance for the truth to prevail, and I am confident that the investigation will reveal that all procedures followed were lawful and proper. The NCRPO remains steadfast in its mission to combat criminality and protect the public from fraudulent activities. We stand ready to clear our names and reinforce our dedication to integrity and service,” dugang niya.

Ang NCRPO uban sa Philippine National Police Anti Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG), Securities and Exchange Commission, ug Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, misulong sa Quantum Solutions Inc. sa ika-23 nga andana sa Central Peak Towers sa Manila niadtong Oktubre 29, nga niresulta sa pagkasikop sa 69 ka mga langyaw nga giingong nalambigit sa scamming activities.

Apan samtang naghulat sa pagpasaka sa tukmang kaso ug sa pagsusi sa mga kompyuter, ang mga dinakpan nga mga langyaw gibuhian ug gi-turn over sa ilang tagsatagsa ka embahada.

Ang PNP una nang nagpadayag sa ilang pagsalig sa pagkalehitimo sa operasyon nga armado sa search warrant ug nakadawat og suporta gikan sa lokal nga gobiyerno sa Manila.

Sa sayo pa, gitawag sa Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission ang raid nga usa ka "flawed operation" ug ilang gilimod nga sila apil niini. / TPM / SunStar Philippines