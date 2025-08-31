NegOr biz chamber misupak sa wage hike

Nisupak ang Negros Oriental Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NOCCI) sa mga petisyon alang sa gisugyot nga umento sa suweldo karong tuiga ug gitumbok niini ang ubos nga inflation sa probinsya.

Si NOCCI president Edward Du nisulti sa Philippine News Agency niadtong Biyernes nga dili makiangayon alang sa sektor sa negosyo ang pag-uyon sa usa ka wage adjustment kon ang presyo sa mga baligya niubos.

“We believe that there is no need for another round of wage adjustment this year because of the province’s negative inflation rates in the past months that the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) presented during yesterday’s (Thursday) minimum wage public hearing,” matod ni Du.

Ang Regional Tripartite Wage and Productivity Board sa Central Visayas nagpahigayon og serye sa mga public hearing alang sa pagtino sa minimum wage.

Atol sa hearing alang sa Negros Oriental ug Siquijor, ang sektor sa pamuo nisugyot og PHP1,200 across-the-board nga umento.

Matod sa NOCCI, ang datos sa PSA nagpakita nga ang inflation rates alang sa ikaduhang quarter sa 2025 mao ang mosunod: Abril, -0.1 porsyento; Mayo, -0.2 porsyento; ug Hunyo, -1.0 porsyento. / PNA