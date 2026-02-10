Neri: What’s up? What’s new?

****

“Where Dreams Fly” is Cebu Pacific Air’s official music video recently released for its 30th anniversary original soundtrack. The song performed by Filipino pop/alternative rock band Over October reflects the airline’s commitment to make air travel accessible to Filipinos. It is an original Filipino music video encouraging listeners to travel with confidence knowing they have a reliable partner in CEB as reflected in the lyrics, “Liliparin natin ang mundo, ikaw at ako.”

Philippine Airlines, the nation’s flag carrier, proudly presented its new acquisition -- the Airbus A350-1000 -- during a landmark ceremony at the Villamor Air Base. On the frontline was PAL Holdings Inc. president Lucio Tan III who warmly welcomed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Marcos and other distinguished guests.

Now on its 85th year, PAL is the first airline in Southeast Asia to operate the long-range state-of-the-art Airbus A350-1000.

The newest addition to the tourist attractions in town is the NuSTAR Skydeck at the highest floor of NuSTAR Hotel. It offers a 180-degree view of the Cebu skyline, the Mactan seaside and the surrounding areas. Definitely a go-to place for visitors to our city.

Electric vehicle brand Omoda/Jaecoo is looking forward to a full-sized showroom after the groundbreaking of its new location in Mandaue City a full moon ago. Eres Automotive president/CEO Joseph Carlo Japson announced this during the company’s first anniversary celebration. Its present showroom is at G Mall (formerly White Gold Club).

A new wellness hub opened its doors last week at the Cebu Business Park. The Reset Studio at the 8th floor of the MSY Tower offers barre, mat Pilates, yoga in both heated and non-heated format to promote holistic wellbeing and mindful living. It is an invitation for Filipinos to embrace healthier and more balanced lifestyles, say founders Claudine Zamora Basto and Sophi Atillo Tan.