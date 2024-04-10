Nery mibahad og knockout batok ni Inoue

Gihulagway ni Mexican Luis Nery si Japanese Naoya Inoue nga usa lang ka ordinaryong boksidor ug mibahad kini nga iyang palukapahon ang gitawag og “Monster” inig abot nila ibabaw sa ring.

Si Nery (35-1, 27 KOs) mosuway pag-ilog sa upat ka mga titulo ni Inoue (26-0, 23KOs) sa super bantamweight division karong Mayo 6, 2024 sa Tokyo Dome sa Japan nga gibana-banang saksihan og 50,000 ka mga tawo.

“Inoue is a very good fighter and this is the biggest fight of my career – four titles are on the line,” hinubad sa Ingles nga asoy ni Nery nga napatik sa www.boxingscene.com.

“But I’ve seen his fights and I think he’s overrated. I think he’s an ordinary fighter, or at least that’s how it appears to me. I’m going there looking for the knockout. I’m not going to Japan looking for a decision.”

Nidugang si Nery nga iyang ipakita kon unsa siya ka kondisyon, kaabtik, kakusog og kumo ug kaintelihente nga boksidor.

Wala pa panumbalinga ang mga naabot ni Inoue, kinsa nahimo’ng undisputed champion sa bantamweight ug super bantamweight divisions.

“He’s physically a small fighter – a normal fighter, just like the rest,” dugang ni Nery.

“It could be the upset of the year if I beat him. Inoue is not a dummy. He knows how to fight. He’s not incredible, in my opinion, but it can be a back-and-forth fight.”

Ang dakong pagsalig ni Nery wala nakaapekto sa online betting diin nalista si Inoue nga -1400 nga inilog samtang si Nery nalista nga +800 underdog. / ESL