Nganong miinom og bino si LeBron?

Gibutyag ni Philadelphia 76ers superstar LeBron James kon nganong niinom siya’g bino sa usa ka fan sa usa ka senaryo atol sa kadaugan sa Philadelphia 76ers batok sa Chicago Bulls, 126-107, niadtong Martes, Nobiyembre 3, 2026 (PH time), sa National Basketball Association (NBA).

Gibuhat kini ni James dihang nawad-an siya og kontrol ug nabangga siya sa usa ka fan, nga naggunit og baso nga adunay sulod nga bino.

“I crashed into him, spilled some of his wine. So I wanted to see if it was worth it on my arm and how good it was. It was alright,” rason ni James. /Gikan sa wires