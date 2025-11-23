Ning panahon sa AI, campus journos gitambagang pabiling matinud-anon

“As we navigate with the era of Artificial Intelligence (AI), let’s remind that journalism speaks for truth. A campus journalist should not spread fake news but no other than the truth, facts,” batbat ni Dr. Joseph Irwin Lagura, schools division superintendent, ngadto sa campus journalists niadtong Biyernes, Nobiyembre 21, 2025, atol sa opening ceremony of the Division Schools Press Conference (DSCP) 2025 sa Toledo City Sports Center (TCSC).

Ang DSPC karong tuiga sa Department of Education (DepEd) Toledo City Division gisalmutan sa 1,451 ka campus journalists gikan sa publiko ug pribadong mga eskuwelahan sa elementarya ug secondary levels. Ang contest proper nagsugod sa Nobiyembre 22-23.

Uban sa tema, “Empowering Filipino Youth: Unleashing Potentials in Journalism and Creative Industries in Era of Artificial Intelligence,” gipahinumdoman ni Lagura ang mga partisipante sa tahas sa media sa pagbutyag sa kamatuoran ug pagbatok sa disinformation.

“The different media of journalism -- newspaper, TV, radio -- should expose (the) truth, reality. That is why with the application of AI, let’s remain to present, to show, what is true, as an old precept says, ‘The truth will set you free,’” matod ni Lagura.

Gipahinumdoman usab sa hepe sa edukasyon sa Toledo ang tanang budding journalists nga timbang-timbangon ang facts.

“We should think whether the facts are beneficial to the whole community. You should be truth bearer... let’s remain truthful, let’s present facts to the community we are serving,” batbat ni Lagura.

Gihagit niya ang mga partisipante nga mahimong “responsible journalists as you grow,” ug gihimo niyang ehemplo ang bantugang mga tawo sama nila ni great statesman Carlos P. Romulo ug ang nipanaw nga senador nga si Miriam Defensor-Santiago, kinsa mga alumni sa national press conference.

Ang DSPC usa ka tinuig nga panagtapok sa student-journalists gikan sa nagkalainlaing mga eskuwelahan sulod sa division.

Ang mga partisipante nakigtigi sa mosunod nga mga kategorya: news writing, feature writing, editorial writing, editorial cartooning, column writing, sports writing, radio broadcasting, ug newspaper production.

Ang mga mananaog sa DSPC makigtigi sa Regional Schools Press Conference (RSPC) karong Marso 2026 sa Danao City. / PR