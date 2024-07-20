NKTI: Nars nga nalambigit sa pagbaligya sa kidney gibalhin

Ang National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) niadtong Biyernes, Hulyo 19, 2024, niingon nga ang staff nurse niini nga giakusahan sa kalambigitan sa ilegal nga organ trade gi-reassign samtang gipaubos sa imbestigasyon.

Sa usa ka pamahayag, ang NKTI niingon nga ang staff nurse gi-reassign ug karon ubos sa hugot nga monitoring sa institusyon.

“That investigation by the NBI is ongoing, the staff nurse shall be relieved of his duties at the Ambulatory Urology Endoscopy Center (AEUC),” matod sa NKTI.

“(The nurse) will be assigned to a non-renal or non-core area and shall be strictly monitored and reportable to Executive Director Dr. Rose Marie R. Liquete and/or Deputy Executive Director of Nursing Services Dr. Nerissa M. Gerial, while ongoing investigation,” dugang niini.

Sayo ning semanaha, nasikop sa National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) ang tulo ka mga suspek sa giingong ilegal nga pagpamaligya og mga organ sa tawo sa Bulacan.

Laing giila nga suspek mao ang usa ka nurse nga nagtrabaho sa NKTI, nga naglusad dayon og internal nga imbestigasyon sa maong butang.

Bisan pa kon adunay kaugalingong imbestigasyon, ang Quezon City-based hospital nipasalig nga hingpit kining nagsuporta sa paningkamot sa NBI alang sa pagsulbad sa kaso.

“As the lead agency for renal care and organ transplantation, the NKTI shall cooperate in their investigation and submit to the wisdom of their findings,”ang NKTI miingon.

Hinuon, gipasabot niini nga ang maong tambalanan wala pa gisusi sa NBI.

“Important to note is that witnesses claim that their donation did not occur at NKTI and the NBI has remarked that NKTI is not under investigation,”ingon sa NKTI. / HDT / SunStar Philippines