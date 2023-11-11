Northport target ang 2-0 start

Dako nga tahas ang atubangan sa smallest import sa Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner’s Cup nga si Venky Jois alang sa tinguha nga dalhon sa 2-0 start ang NorthPort Batang Pier.

Kontrahon sa Batang Pier ang Rain or Shine karong Dominggo sa Ynares Center sa Antipolo, kini human ang impresibo nga debut game ni Jois diin mimugna siya’g 43 puntos batok Terrafirma.

“It’s actually quite nice to collect a 40 for a professional game. (But) that really doesn’t mean anything. It really means just a win,” matod ni Jois sa artikulo sa PBA.Ph. “I’m not really thinking about 40, 30. I’m only thinking about it’s such a huge win to start us off right and let’s just carry this moment.”

“But that’s what my game is. Coach has put a lot of trust into me, and it’s given me a lot of freedom,” pasabot ni Jois. “But I think that what makes me a great player is I can find people and pass well. So, I expect maybe I don’t go 43 but maybe my assists number is higher, and we can play more spread (out) in our points.”