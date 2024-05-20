Nuggets gitaktak sa Wolves

Mibangon gikan sa 20 puntos nga pagkalubong sa 2nd half ang Minnesota Timberwolves aron palagputon ang host ug defending champion Denver Nuggets pinaagi sa kadaugan sa deciding Game 7, 98-90, sa ilang Western Conference semi-finals series sa National Basketball Association (NBA) ning Lunes, Mayo 20, 2024 (PH time).
Nahimo kini sa Timberwolves bisan nagkagidlay ang duwa sa ilang labing pambato sa opensa nga si Anthony Edwards sa sayong bahin nga maoy hinungdan nga nalubong sila og 15 puntos, 53-38, sa halftime.
Si Edwards igo lang nakamugna og upat ka mga puntos sa nag-unang duha ka quarters apan nanginit kini sa 2nd half ug nakatampo og 16 puntos, walo ka rebounds ug pito ka assists pagkahuman sa duwa.
“It was tough, man, because I couldn’t find myself, my rhythm tonight,” batbat ni Edwards.
“So I just had to trust my teammates... I just had to make the right plays throughout the rest of the game. I did that and my teammates made shots. Big shout-out to those guys.”
Ang Timberwolves gipangulohan nila ni Jaden McDaniels ug Karl Anthony-Towns pinaagi sa ilang 23 puntos matag usa samtang niamot og 13 puntos si Rudy Gobert.
“There’s more ways to win the basketball game when you’re just not an offensive player,” dugang ni Edwards.
Ang Nuggets gipangulohan ni Jamal Murray pinaagi sa iyang 35 puntos samtang niamot og 34 puntos ug 19 ka rebounds si three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.
Apan gawas nila Murray ug Jokic, wala na’y laing sakop ang Nuggets nga nakahimo og dobleng numero nga puntos.
Ang Timberwolves nakataak sa Western Conference finals series sa labing unang higayon sulod sa 20 ka mga tuig.
Ang sunod nga misyon sa Timberwolves mao ang pagpakigbatok sa Dallas Mavericks, nga ningtaktak sa Oklahoma City Thunder, 4-2, sa laing Western Conference semi-finals series. / AP