Nuggets, Pacers tuyo ang pagtabla sa series

Ang defending champion Denver Nuggets ug ang Indiana Pacers puros nakahimo sa ilang misyon nga malihayan ang 0-3 nga deficit sa National Basketball Association (NBA) semifinals.

Tuyo karon sa duha ka teams nga makatabla sila sa ilang managlahi nga series sa Game 4 karong adlawa.

Ang Nuggets nakakawat og usa ka duwa sa korte sa Minnesota Timberwolves aron himuon ang series nga 2-1. Tumong karon sa Nuggets nga makau­sab aron matabla ang series.

“I think they’re going to be super aggressive and more desperate than they were (in Game 3)," matod ni Jamal Murray. "That’s what the playoffs are for. It’s a lot of fun. Every team is throwing punches back and forth. You’ve got to make adjustments and you’ve got to bring the right energy every day.”

Ang Pacers susama pud ang tuyo sa Game 4 kontra New York Knicks: tablahon ang best-of-seven series.

Usa sa saligan si Pacers mao ang All-Star guard Tyrese Ha­li­burton nga miiskor og 35 puntos sa importante nga Game 3 win. / RSC