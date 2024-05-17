Nuggets, Wolves nagtabla

Bangis nga gibawsan sa host Minnesota Timberwolves ang defen­ding champion Den­ver Nuggets, 115-70, nga ma­oy nakapugos og deciding Game 7 sa ilang Western Conference semi-finals series sa National Basketball Association (NBA) ning Biyernes, Mayo 17, 2024 (PH time).

Sa wala pa kining ka­gidlay nga nasinati sa Nuggets, wala’y defending champions nga nalubong sa playoffs og kapin sa 36 ka mga puntos.

Gipangulohan ni An­­thony Edwards ang Timberwolves pinaagi sa iyang 27 puntos samtang nidugang og 21 puntos si Jaden McDaniels.

Usa sa dakong hinungdan sa kadaugan sa Timberwolves mao ang ilang dominasyon sa rebound, 62-43.

Ang big men sa Timberwolves nga sila si Rudy Go­bert, Karl-Anthony Towns ug Naz Reid nagkumboya og 38 ka rebounds.

“Guys just believing in themselves,” matod ni Edwards. “I think the last three games we were all down on ourselves.”

Ang reserbang mga magduduwa sa Timberwolves na­ngulo sa pagmugna og 24-0 run sa 4th quarter nga maoy nagtukmod sa Nuggets sa dakong kapildihan.

“We talked a lot today just about getting our edge back, our swagger, playing a little more free and easy,” matod ni Timberwolves coach Chris Finch. “It just felt like we hadn’t had our best effort on both sides of the ball yet.”

Ang Nuggets gipa­ngulohan sa kasamtangang three-time MVP nga si Nikola Jo­kic pinaagi sa iyang hilom nga 22 pun­tos, niamot og 12 puntos si Aaron Gordon samtang nihatag og 10 puntos si Jamal Murray. / AP