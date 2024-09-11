Obiena masaligon nga naa’y makasunod kaniya

Masaligon si two-time Olympian EJ Obiena nga makakaplag ang Pilipinas og laing dekalidad nga Filipino pole vaulter nga makahimo og pangalan sa tibuok kalibutan sa ugma damlag.

Si Obiena, kinsa kasamtangang world No. 3 pole vaulter, naghimo og lakang aron mas mosaka ang interest sa mga Pinoy sa natad sa paugnat sa kusog nga iyang gikahiligan.

“This is a high time not just for my sport but for all the sports. I think there’s an all-time high in interest, and I really think we need to invest. What I mean by that is make it accessible to everyone who wants to do it,” batbat ni Obiena nga napatik sa www.abs-cbnnews.com.

Gitataw ni Obiena nga ang labing mahinungdanon mao ang pagtagana og pundo alang sa halapad nga grassroots program.

“I think the agencies responsible for grassroots developments should take advantage of this interest of the next generation of athletes to try different sports,” dugang ni Obiena. / ESL