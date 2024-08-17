Obiena molayat sa Diamond League

Ang Filipino pole vaulter nga si EJ Obiena mipahuway lang kadyot gikan sa iyang kampanya sa Paris Olympics ug mibalik na sa pagpangandam alang sa Lausanne Diamond League karong Agusto 22.

Naa na karon sa Italya si Obiena alang sa nahisgutang sporting event nga lakip sa major tournament nga iyang apilan karon nga season.

Presko si Obiena gikan sa makabungog nga Homecoming alang sa Pinoy Olympians nga gipangulohan ni Olympic double gold medalist Carlos Yulo. Gipasidunggan sila mismo ni Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“I have to say what’s best of all, is the fact (that) this is clearly the golden era of Philippine sports, and we are all witness to it! It took 97 years for ate (Hidilyn Diaz) to win our first gold medal, and now three years later, (Yulo) wins two. Just wow! What a great time for our nation’s sports! Let’s all take a moment to take this all in, and enjoy,” matod ni Obiena sa balita sa Spin.Ph

Gamiton ni Obiena nga inspirasyon nga nakab-ot sa iyang mga kauban nga atleta para sa umaabot nga kompetisyon. / RSC