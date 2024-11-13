‘Ofel’ mo-landfall karon; laing bagyo na sab mosud

Ang bagyong ‘Ofel’ gipa­abot nga mo-landfall sa eastern coast sa Cagayan o Isabela karong hapon, Huwebes, Nobiyembre 14, 2024.

"It will then emerge over the Luzon Strait on Friday (15 November) and turn more north-northwestward while slowing down before behaving erratically during the weekend," sumala sa Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

"Regardless of the position of the landfall point, it must be emphasized that hazards on land and coastal waters may still be experienced in areas outside the landfall point or forecast confidence cone," dugang sa Pagasa.

Samtang, laing tropical storm Man-Yi, nganlan og "Pepito" kon makasulod na sa Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) karong adlawa, Nobiyembre 14.

Kagahapon, Nobiyembre 13, si Man-Yi nasigpatan sa 1,965 km east sa Eastern Visayas uban sa maximum sustained winds nga 65 km/h duol sa sentro, huros sa hangin ngadto sa 80 km/h, ug central pressure nga 998 hPa.

Kini ang nag-irog padulong sa west-southwestward sa gikusgon nga 30 km/h.

Dugang sa weather bureau, si Pepito mo-landfall sa eastern coast sa Luzon karong weekend, Nobiyembre 16 o 17.

"Man-Yi is forecast to intensify into a severe tropical storm today within 24 hours and reach typhoon category by tomorrow afternoon or evening. The possibility of rapid intensification is not ruled out," sumala sa Pagasa.

"Since this tropical cyclone may reach typhoon category while over the Philippine Sea, the possibility for Man-Yi to reach super typhoon category prior to landfall is also not ruled out. Regardless, Man-Yi may make landfall at peak intensity," dason sa Pagasa.

Samtang, ang bagyong ‘Ofel’, alas 11 sa buntag nga bulletin, Miyerkules, Nobiyembre 13, 2024, naa sa 485 kilometers (km) east northeast sa Daet, Camarines Norte o 610 km east sa Infanta, Quezon nga dunay dala nga hangin nga 120 km per hour (km/h) duol sa sentro, huros sa hangin ngadto sa 150 km/h, ug central pressure sa 975 hectopascals (hPa).

Nag-irog kini west-northwestward sa gikusgon nga 20 km/h.

Ang tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) No. 2 sa eastern portion sa mainland Cagayan (Baggao, Peñablanca, Gattaran, Gonzaga, Lal-Lo, Santa Ana), the eastern portion of Isabela (Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan).

Samtang ang Batanes, Babuyan Islands, uban bahin sa mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province, eastern portion sa Ifugao (Dilasag, Casiguran), Ilocos Norte, ug northern portion sa Aurora (Alfonso Lista, Aguinaldo, Banaue, Mayoyao, Hingyon, Hungduan) ubos sa TCWS No. 1. / TPM / SunStar Philippines